Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

After the eighth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are in the midst of the year.

If you had a tough injury in Week 8, you just didn’t get the production from one of your players that you expected or you have a player on bye, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 9 of the NFL campaign.

Through eight weeks, Howell is the eighth-ranked quarterback in fantasy, averaging 17.6 points per week.

As long as his offensive line is keeping him upright, he seems to be a solid option.

Going against a New England Patriots defense that’s without at least their two best players, Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon, Howell could have another strong week.

While the Panthers signed Miles Sanders to a lucrative four-year, $25.4 million deal this offseason, he’s only rushed for 190 yards and one score on 3.1 yards per attempt.

Due to his lack of production, it seems that Hubbard is taking over as the starter. Over his last four games, he’s averaging just under 16 touches per game.

Either as a fill-in or a potential long-term option, Hubbard should be considered on waivers.

Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots (1.2%)

New England’s offense has been less than impressive this season, but with the loss of Kendrick Bourne for the year due to a torn ACL and DeVante Parker potentially missing time in the concussion protocol, rookie sensation Douglas should be stepping up.

So far, he’s recorded 19 receptions for 222 yards, but he seems to be the only Patriots receiver who can get separation.

McBride didn’t have the best rookie season in 2022, recording just 29 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown.

In just half of the games, he’s recorded 25 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown this season, after a 10-catch, 95-yard performance against the Ravens last week.

With Zach Ertz being placed on injured reserve and a quarterback change coming for Arizona, McBride may be primed for a breakout.

Vikings, D/ST (10.8%)

Minnesota has been the ninth-ranked defense in fantasy this year, averaging eight points per contest. This week, they’ll be going against the Atlanta Falcons, who have struggled to do much this year despite surrounding Desmond Ridder with weapons. While the Falcons might make a change at quarterback, they still could shutdown the group.

