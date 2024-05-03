Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase shows off new bling

Cincinnati Bengals fans don’t figure to get any major news on star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase over the next month or so despite the desire to see team and receiver do a big long-term contract.

But that doesn’t mean Chase won’t be in the headlines at all during this quiet stretch of the offseason.

Case in point, Chase recently going viral on social media for showing off his new grill, courtesy of Johnny Dang and Co.

The reveal comes not long after the Bengals picked up Chase’s fifth-year option, which due to the number of Pro Bowls on his resume, checks in at the franchise-tag number of $21.8 million for 2025.

J’amarr Chase has a $21.8 million guaranteed contract with the Bengals starting in 2025. This grill made by @JohnnyDangandCo cost anywhere between $4,000-$40,000 depending on the customization and diamond clarity. pic.twitter.com/ZGMA6lC2RG — Sportico (@Sportico) May 1, 2024

