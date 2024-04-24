What fifth-year option means for Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals made one of the most predictable moves in modern franchise history a day before the 2024 NFL draft, picking up the fifth-year option on Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie contract.

That means Chase gets $21.8 million in 2025 fully guaranteed, putting him at the very top tier of fifth-year options thanks to his multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

Fans will notice that $21.8 million number — it’s the franchise tag number applied to Tee Higgins by the team this offseason. The fifth-year option is the equivalent of the positional tag number because of Chase’s Pro Bowls so far.

The Bengals and Chase have been able to work on an extension since mid-March, but he’s understandably intent on waiting for the market to keep raising the wideout number.

This tag was a formality and that $21.8 million could be restructured on an extension.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire