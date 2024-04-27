Bengals select Ole Miss DE Cedric Johnson in sixth round, 214th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals used their second of two sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft on Ole Miss edge rusher Cedric Johnson.

It felt like only a matter of time before the Bengals attempted to upgrade the depth on the edges, and with Johnson, they get a 6’3″, 260-pound pressure creator who had 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups last year.

Johnson will join the likes of depth pieces such as Jeff Gunter in a scrap for a 53-man roster spot this summer while attempting to break into the rotation.

The Bengals used their first pick in the sixth round — at No. 194 — to draft Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan, the second player at that position they selected in the draft.

