Instant analysis of Bengals picking Tanner McLachlan in the sixth round

The Cincinnati Bengals reinforced the tight end depth chart again with the first of their two sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

At No. 194, they added Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan, who just came off career-highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (528) and touchdowns (4) last season.

While an older prospect, the Bengals clearly intend to have McLachlan contribute if those on the depth chart in front of him go down.

Here’s a quick evaluation from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

McLachlan is a slightly challenging evaluation, as his measurables and traits don’t really match the intangibles and effort he puts on tape. He plays with the spirit of an in-line tight end and flashes what it takes to execute blocks, but he’s missing the mass and play strength for one to confidently project him as a pro blocker at this point. While McLachlan has short arms and average speed, he still finds ways to go get the football outside his frame and does whatever it takes to add yards after catch. There are boxes that go unchecked, but his “whatever it takes” mentality is the kind of intangible that often turns prospects into pros.

This pick is a clear balancing of the scales at the position in the draft. Earlier on Day 3, they added Erick All out of Iowa, whose medicals make him a risk — but he boasts fantastic upside.

At this stage of his career, McLachlan doesn’t project to have a similar ceiling, but if the team can get a Tanner Hudson-style performance out of him every now and then, it’s a really good pick.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire