Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard

The Cincinnati Bengals have made the next expected move, releasing running back Giovani Bernard.

Bernard, 29, joined the Bengals in 2013 and had been a staple of the organization. But after some huge free-agency spending, the team needed roughly $4 million in wiggle room the release creates.

In late March, a report broke that teams were calling the Bengals about a Bernard trade. A release here means the offers just weren’t good enough — and teams in need of a player at a devalued position were probably more than happy to wait on the Bengals to just up and make the obvious cut.

As far as other cut candidates go, the Bengals could also end up looking to make a move with tight end C.J. Uzomah.

At running back, Joe Mixon is expected back fully healthy next season and the newly extended Samaje Perine will handle backup duties with Trayveon Williams.

