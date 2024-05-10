How Bengals QB Joe Burrow packed on more muscle before 2024 season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow clealry has more muscle on his frame this offseason at spring activities.

Burrow also happens to look like his old self on the practice field already and has a refreshing stance on his desire to push through injuries now.

So where does the newfound size come from — and why?

An enhanced focus on nutrition, with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com noting that Burrow wanted to change up his “angular 6-4 frame” in the process.

“I’m eating more, I’m more dialed as far as nutrition and food schedule and eating when I need to so that’s been a big area of emphasis for me and I’ve seen the results,” Burrow said, per Hobson. We’re bigger. Definitely bigger. We’ll see where I’m at at the end of the offseason. I feel good about where my body is right now. I’m going to continue to get stronger and bigger throughout the offseason and just play it by ear, depending on how I feel. Like I said, I’m in a good spot right now. I’m really strong, bigger than I was. We’re going to continue to eat right, lift and go through my routine and see where I’m at.”

The usual stuff with Burrow applies when hearing about his offseason journey — he contacted trainers very early in rehab to work on a plan, will apply what has worked and what hasn’t and in general is attacking improvement.

Only the rigors of a 17-game season will reveal if the new efforts in nutrition to change up his body will help him withstand the hits in the NFL’s toughest division. But the Bengals have to hope that his attention to detail and the new-look offensive line will make it work.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire