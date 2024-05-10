AFC North faces toughest strength of schedule in 2024

Here’s a not-so-shocking bit of Cincinnati Bengals news ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release — the AFC North will play the toughest schedule next season.

This one files as expected for the division that is commonly cited as the NFL’s toughest on a near-annual basis.

What’s interesting is that while the Bengals have a strength of schedule tied for 16th overall, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra broke it down and noted that they play the second-most teams that made the playoffs last year:

The Baltimore Ravens face 10 2023 playoff teams, one more than any other club. Ravens (10): CLE (2x), PIT (2x), PHI, BUF, KC, DAL, HOU, TB

Bengals (9): CLE (2x), PIT (2x), BAL (2x), PHI, KC, DAL

49ers (9): LAR (2x), DET, DAL, KC, GB, MIA, BUF, TB

Cowboys (9): PHI (2x), BAL, TB, HOU, DET, CLE, PIT, SF

There’s no perfect metric to take a strength of schedule based on last year’s results to come up with guaranteed projections for the 2024 season.

But given the strength of an AFC North that sent three teams to the playoffs last year while the one that missed gets a healthy Joe Burrow back, this development isn’t a shocker.

