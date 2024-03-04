Bengals QB Joe Burrow hints at expected injury return plans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has sights on a May return.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Burrow’s rehab has started to include throwing smaller medicine balls ahead of full clearance.

“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” Burrow said. “Over the next month [to] month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things.”

Burrow returning to throwing around that date would put it right around the team’s organized team activities. On paper, that would be pretty similar to when a normal season ramp-up starts for him, too.

After surgery last Decemeber to address the torn wrist ligament in his throwing hand, Burrow followed up with a rough outline for his return that remains accurate and on track. He was also recently spotted briefly in an offseason workout video.

Given the comments, May continues to be when fans should expect some serious Burrow news.

