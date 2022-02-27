Bengals’ Logan Wilson played entire postseason with torn labrum

Had the Cincinnati Bengals won Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker Logan Wilson might have been a serious candidate for the game’s MVP award.

And he played that Super Bowl — and four postseason games total — with a torn labrum in his shoulder.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Wilson had surgery to correct the issue recently and is expected to make a full recovery.

We knew of the shoulder injury back near the tail end of the season and that he worked his way back early instead of ending his season. But we didn’t know the extent of the injury and that he was playing through quite so much.

Wilson tallied 39 tackles, four tackles for loss (three of those in the Super Bowl) and an interception over four playoff games while injured. It was a telling conclusion to his second pro season, his first with the defense’s communications headset.

No wonder other NFL stars are so pumped about the Bengals’ linebacker core, right?

This seemingly just went widespread because of Wilson’s public appearance:

