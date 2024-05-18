Bengals face several rest disadvantages on 2024 NFL schedule

One of the notable things about the 2024 NFL schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals was the rare disadvantage they face thanks to some scheduling quirks.

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis recently broke down how the schedule hurts the Bengals though and in addition to that issue, he points out a few others.

For example, just how much rest some of Cincinnati’s opponents get:

The Bengals also play five games against teams with over seven days to prepare for them. Only five teams play more such games. Cincinnati ranks #24 in “net” games vs. opponents with + or – a week to prepare (-3).

Not only that, but while the Bengals aren’t the only team playing a trio of games over just 10 days, they do have a rest disadvantage in all three of those.

So while strength of schedule metrics seem favorable for the Bengals, there are some pretty notable wrinkles that could have a big impact on the season.

And this is just another reason that Joe Burrow’s idea for two bye weeks continues to gain traction.

