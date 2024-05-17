Bengals suffer rare disadvantage on 2024 NFL schedule

Of the many scheduling quirks for the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals schedule now that it has been released, the bunching of short road weeks is notable.

In fact, it’s an outright rarity.

According to ESPN’s Brian Burke, only the Cowboys and Bengals have three short road weeks on the 2024 schedule. Per the research there, just two other teams have had more — since 2002.

Short road weeks, meaning coming off a short week due to a Monday night game, or having a short turnaround from a Thursday game to a game on Sunday — like when the Bengals play on Thursday, November 7 in Baltimore after playing on Sunday, November 3 against Las Vegas.

Cincinnati’s schedule has plenty of positives too, such as five primetime games and a soft opening slate. Still, this is one of those setbacks that could profoundly impact the season.

DAL and CIN both have 3 short road weeks this season. Only 2 other teams had more since 2002. — Brian Burke (@bburkeESPN) May 16, 2024

