Bengals considered Erick All surprisingly early in 2024 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals surprsied some onlookers with the selection of Iowa tight end Erick All in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Turns out they almost selected him much higher than No. 115.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, the Bengals “were talking about All as early as No. 80.”

Medical concerns dropped All down the board after a back surgery and later knee injury in college.

“Obviously, the injuries are what allowed him to come to us. Otherwise, I don’t think there’s any shot in the world (that) he was there when we got him,” head coach Zac Taylor said, per Hobson. “The tape spoke very loudly on him, and I think he’s a really good fit for us.

It speaks to the team’s belief in All’s upside as a possible top tight end on the roster that he entered the draft conversation around No. 80, where they ended up taking Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton.

The Bengals still have Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson to lean on if All isn’t immediately ready (though he says he is), but it’s clear the team envisions big things.

