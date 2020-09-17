Bengals, Browns make interesting jersey color decisions for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Plenty of interesting topics surround the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns heading into Thursday night’s game.

And apparently jersey colors are one of them for the first Battle of Ohio this season.

When the Bengals announced their full jerseys schedule for 2020, they listed Week 2’s primetime game as white tops. Interestingly, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., the Bengals will roll with white pants, too.

In other words, the Bengals won’t wear their infamous color rush jerseys tonight — saving those two appearances for later in the season.

And then there are the Browns.

The Browns announced they’ll wear orange pants Thursday night:

Did you really think we would have forgotten about Orange Pants! Excited to break them out for #TheBattleOfOhio! Let's Go #Browns #WinItTogether





So when taking in the second game of Joe Burrow’s career between two teams from Ohio that like to don the orange, Bengals fans will be rooting for the all-white team, not the one with orange pants.