Bengals announce Ring of Honor game will be on Monday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced which game will be the Ring of Honor game this year when the 2024 members will officially be inducted.

When the Washington Commanders come to town on Sept. 23 for Monday Night Football at 8:15, two former Bengals will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The Bengals have also announced 11 players who will be on this year’s ballot with the chance to be inducted. Those players are Jim Breech, James Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, Corey Dillon, David Fulcher, Time Krumrie, Dave Lapham, Max Montoya, Lemar Parrish, Bob Trumpy and Reggie Williams.

Voting opened on May 22 and goes through June 7 and Bengals season ticket holders are eligible to vote on the team’s app.

Last year Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason were inducted during halftime of the Bengals-Rams Monday Night Football game, so it will be the second straight year the event takes place on a Monday night.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire