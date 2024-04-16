Ben Shelton Shares Adorable Moment With Taylor Townsend’s 3-Year-Old Son During ‘Take Your Child To Work Day’

Ben Shelton shared an adorable moment with fellow tennis player and colleague Taylor Townsend’s son. The 3-year-old was seen sitting on his mother’s lap and interacting with Shelton. He fist-bumped the child and showed him his pair of sunglasses.

The United States Tennis Association shared a video of the interaction on social media.

“Take your child to work day, @billiejeankingcup style!” the USTA captioned an Instagram post. The organization referenced the “Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day” event, which occurs on the fourth Thursday of April.

Shelton and Towsend have competed together in the past. They reached the mixed doubles semifinal during the 2023 US Open.

Since then, Shelton has had a meteoric rise within the sport. He started the 2023 season at No. 96 in the world and reached a new milestone this week. At 21 years old, Shelton is now the highest-ranked American male tennis player in the world. He is currently ranked at No. 14 in this week’s ATP rankings.