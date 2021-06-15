Ben Roethlisberger required attention from trainer at day 1 of Steelers minicamp

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
Steelers minicamp kicked off on Tuesday and already there were a few concerns — the biggest being Ben Roethlisberger. He was observed by attending media as needing attention from a trainer. JuJu Smith-Schuster also left practice early and David DeCastro did not participate.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said there’s nothing to worry about. “If I thought injury circumstances or reasons why people were not participating were significant, I would share them with you, but I’m not going to address day to day like things in this environment. It’s not required,” said Tomlin in a press conference.

As to whether Big Ben and Smith-Schuster are expected to return to the practice field this week, Tomlin added, “We’ll see what tomorrow holds.”

Steelers minicamp wraps up on Thursday.

