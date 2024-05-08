Bemidji State football releases schedule for 98th season

May 7—BEMIDJI — The 98th season in Bemidji State Football history is set to kick off on Aug. 29 as head coach Brent Bolte announced the Beavers' 2024 schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

Coming off the program's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and first-ever NCAA second-round playoff home game, the No. 12/16 Beavers will play an 11-game 2024 season, which includes six home games at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Beavers officially open the 2024 season at home hosting Michigan Tech at the Chet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29. The meeting between the Beavers and Huskies will be the first since 1993 and the 31st overall. The week zero start date is the earliest start of a Beaver football season since 2011 (Aug. 25).

Bemidji State will then hit the road for its first NSIC matchup, traveling to Mankato for a rivalry game against Minnesota State at Blakeslee Stadium on Sept. 7.

The Beavers then return home and will honor their seniors for Senior Day on Sept. 14. They host the Shrine Game when they take on Southwest Minnesota State.

In week three, BSU travels to Sioux Falls, S.D., for a matchup against Sioux Falls on Sept. 21.

The following Saturday, the Beavers will return to the waters of Lake Bemidji by hosting U-Mary for Homecoming on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. BSU will attempt to make the lake jump for the 22nd time in program history and first since 2022.

Bemidji State will then travel to Aberdeen, S.D., for a road game against Northern State University on Oct. 5 and will have the following week off from competition with a bye week.

BSU returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 19, and clashes with Minot State at Chet Anderson Stadium for the annual Lion's Club Game.

Following a road trip to Winona State on Oct. 26, the Beavers return home to host Wayne State College on Nov. 2.

BSU will make its final road trip of the regular season on Nov. 9 for a battle to defend the coveted Battle Axe for the fifth consecutive season facing Minnesota State-Moorhead for the 90th matchup between the two teams.

The Beavers close out the 2024 regular season at home and will host Augustana on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.