Belleville West, Triad put hold on Highland’s claim of MVC baseball championship

A chance to pick up a couple of more wins and lock down at least a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference championship was there for the taking on Friday for the Highland baseball team.

Belleville West and Triad had different plans and both teams spoiled the Bulldogs’ plans for a big day.

Highland lost to Belleville West and then dropped a 6-5 MVC contest to Triad to complete a disappointing doubleheader evening for Highland.

Highland coach Joel Hawkins blamed himself for the Bulldogs coming up short in both games.

“Both of them were my fault trying to figure out how to get through that Triad game and we lost the Belleville West game to their No. 1 guy and he too was terrific,” Hawkins said.

In game one, the Bulldogs got the early lead against West with a run in the bottom of the first. Belleville West responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 2-1.

The bats went quiet from there, as Highland managed only two hits in the opener against Maroons standout Jake Stedman.

“After the second inning, I don’t think we had a hit in that game,” Hawkins said. “Steadman, their No. 1, did a great job on us.”

Senior Deklan Riggs pitched five innings and took the loss for the Bulldogs.

A slow start in the nightcap against Triad hurt as HHS fell behind 6-1 going into the bottom of the third inning. Highland answered with three in the bottom of the third and a run in the bottom of the fourth, trimming the lead to 6-5.

“That next inning we scored one and had first and third with one out and couldn’t score,” Hawkins said. We did that several times.”

Highland senior righthander Trent Clemons got saddled with the tough-luck loss.

Hawkins blamed the lack of hitting and execution for a tough day on the diamond. Highland had just five hits against Triad.

“We didn’t hit and we didn’t execute in the fundamental stuff but those things happen when you play good teams and those were two really good teams we played tonight,” Hawkins said.

Highland (24-4-1, 7-2) is back in action on Tuesday with a road game at Waterloo. A win will clinch the Bulldogs at least a share of the MVC championship. “We’ll get back to it on Tuesday with Waterloo and were ted with Mascoutah again and they’ll be very excited down in Mascoutah,” Hawkins said.