Bellator Champions Series video: Costello van Steenis puts Gregory Babene to sleep with Von Flue choke
Add Costello van Steenis to the list of fighters to successfully pull off a Von Flue choke in a major promotion.
In a middleweight bout on the Bellator Champions Series: Paris main card, Van Steenis (15-3) put Gregory Babene (23-12) to sleep at 2:16 of Round 2. The event took place at Accor Arena.
VON FLUE FROM VAN STEENIS! 👏
Costello Van Steenis puts Babene out cold with a nasty Von Flue choke in the second round!#BellatorParis | LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 Live on MAX
🇫🇷 Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/W86Fk24jKr
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 17, 2024
Van Steenis, 31, is a training partner of former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi. He’s encountered mixed results in recent outings, having gone 3-2 in his most recent five. Friday’s win bounces him back from a unanimous decision defeat to Douglas Lima in May 2023.
Babene, 40, lost in Bellator for the first time. Prior to Friday, he was 5-0 in the promotion, with a 100 percent finishing rate in those fights.
Up-to-the-minute Bellator Champions Series: Paris results include:
Costello van Steenis def. Gregory Babeno via submission (Von Flue choke) – Round 2, 2:16
Yves Landu def. Jonas Bilharinho via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Archie Colgan def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Slim Trablesi def. Louis Sutherland via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Mansour Barnaoui def. Yusuke Yachi via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:08
Mike Shipman def. Steven Hill via TKO (retirement) – Round 1, 5:00
Aspen Ladd def. Katerina Shakalova via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Asael Adjoudj def. Bruno Fontes by knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:11
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.