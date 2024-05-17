Bellator Champions Series video: Costello van Steenis puts Gregory Babene to sleep with Von Flue choke

Add Costello van Steenis to the list of fighters to successfully pull off a Von Flue choke in a major promotion.

In a middleweight bout on the Bellator Champions Series: Paris main card, Van Steenis (15-3) put Gregory Babene (23-12) to sleep at 2:16 of Round 2. The event took place at Accor Arena.

VON FLUE FROM VAN STEENIS! 👏 Costello Van Steenis puts Babene out cold with a nasty Von Flue choke in the second round!#BellatorParis | LIVE NOW

Van Steenis, 31, is a training partner of former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi. He’s encountered mixed results in recent outings, having gone 3-2 in his most recent five. Friday’s win bounces him back from a unanimous decision defeat to Douglas Lima in May 2023.

Babene, 40, lost in Bellator for the first time. Prior to Friday, he was 5-0 in the promotion, with a 100 percent finishing rate in those fights.

