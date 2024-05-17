Bellator Champions Series video: Asael Adjoudj knockout punch sends Bruno Fontes into backward somersault

Asael Adjoudj sent his opponent head over heels, quite literally, in the Bellator Champions Series: Paris prelims opener Friday.

At Accor Arena, Adjoudj (8-1) opened the card with a bang when he clocked Bruno Fontes with a slick right hook. The shot floored Fontes (6-1), who rolled into a backward somersault. After some follow-up punches, the referee called off the fight at 1:11 of Round 2.

NASTY RIGHT HAND! 🔥 Asael Adjoudj stops Bruno Fontes in the second round with a vicious right hook! 💥#BellatorParis | LIVE NOW

With the win, Adjoudj moves to 6-1 under the Bellator banner and has won six fights in a row. In his Bellator debut, Fontes loses for the first time as a professional.

Up-to-the-minute Bellator Champions Series: Paris results include:

Asael Adjoudj def. Bruno Fontes by knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:11

