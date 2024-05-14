'I believe in him' - Emery on Duran's potential

[Getty Images]

Unai Emery was full of praise for 20-year-old substitute Jhon Duran after he scored two late goals to stage a perfect comeback against Liverpool at Villa Park.

After earning another crucial point in their bid for Champions League football next season, Emery said: "He is very young - 20 year old. His potential, it is impossible to predict how far he is going to get.

"I believe in him. It is different football in Colombia. Tactically, the football is very different in the Premier League.

"We are working with him a lot. I know he is going to score, get chances and use his power.

"His potential is clear, but we need to manage him as a young person.

"But today I am very happy with how he helped us, because this is the consequence - we drew."

Duran joined Aston Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023 for a fee of £18m, becoming Emery's second signing at the club.