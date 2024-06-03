Bel Air High School to name Gary Recoder as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gary Recoder is set to become Bel Air High School’s new head football coach and athletic coordinator, sources told KTSM on Monday.

Recoder heads to Bel Air after he spent the last five seasons as the head football coach at Riverside High School.

While at Riverside, Recoder went 37-15, collected three straight District 1-4A championships (2021-2023) and led the Rangers to four straight winning seasons that resulted in playoff appearances.

Recoder will take over the Bel Air High School football program after Eric Scogin stepped down from the position last month after five seasons. After three losing seasons to start his tenure at Bel Air, Scogin turned the football program around, putting together back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2022 and 2023.

