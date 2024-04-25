Beesley on final excitement, 'tourism hats' & massive achievement
Spartans manager Jack Beesley has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to take on Hearts in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.
Here are the key points:
Beesley says there a lot of excitement among the squad, it's the first time any of the players will walk out at Hampden and they need to use that as motivation.
He insists the team have to do everything they can on the pitch, he knows they'll enjoy it more if they feel they've given their all regardless of the result.
Beesley says he wasn't fortunate enough to walk out at Hampden as a player so knows how important the game is to the players.
But the Spartans boss added that although the players need to relish the occasion, they won't have their "tourism hats on" and are there to get a result.
He insisted a victory on Sunday would be the biggest achievement in the club's history.