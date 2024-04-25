Advertisement

Beesley on final excitement, 'tourism hats' & massive achievement

Charlotte Cohen - BBC Sport Scotland
·1 min read

Spartans manager Jack Beesley has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to take on Hearts in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

Here are the key points:

  • Beesley says there a lot of excitement among the squad, it's the first time any of the players will walk out at Hampden and they need to use that as motivation.

  • He insists the team have to do everything they can on the pitch, he knows they'll enjoy it more if they feel they've given their all regardless of the result.

  • Beesley says he wasn't fortunate enough to walk out at Hampden as a player so knows how important the game is to the players.

  • But the Spartans boss added that although the players need to relish the occasion, they won't have their "tourism hats on" and are there to get a result.

  • He insisted a victory on Sunday would be the biggest achievement in the club's history.