Beekeeper who saved Dodgers-Diamondbacks game from swarm gets to throw out first pitch

Chase Field was abuzz in Phoenix on Tuesday night for the big Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks game — but not in a good way.

A colony of bees decided to camp out atop of backstop netting, delaying first pitch by nearly two hours before beekeeper Matt Hilton came to the rescue.

Image: A swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate (Matt York / AP)

After clearing out fans from high-priced seats behind home plate, the white-clad Hilton was hoisted up to bees where he used a spray to stun the pests before sucking them up with a vacuum, to the cheers of fans.

The Diamondbacks even had Hilton stick around to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game finally started at 8:35 p.m. MST.

It had been scheduled for 6:40 p.m., amounting to a delay of an hour and 55 minutes.

Image: Beekeeper Matt Hilton removes a colony of bees that formed on the net behind home plate (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

It turned out to be an even later night than expected as the defending National League champions needed 10 innings to beat this year's favorites to win it all, 4-3.

A batboy first drew Arizona manager Torey Lovullo's attention to the hive shortly before the scheduled first pitch.

"It doubled in size from the first time I looked at it," Lovullo told reporters after the game.

"I was looking up there and thinking, 'I wonder if that's going to present a problem?' And it did."

The manager thanked MLB for delaying the game for the safety of players, fans and everyone else inside Chase Field.

"MLB had their hands on it," Lovullo said. "So I can see why they made that decision to slow it down and make sure that we were safe."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com