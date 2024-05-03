Beecher, Bruins fall to Toronto – game seven Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are heading to game seven.

Toronto outlasted Boston in game six of their opening round series 2-1 Thursday night in the NHL Playoffs. The series now returns to Boston Saturday night at 8 pm on ABC. Elmira’s Johnny Beecher was back in the lineup despite the loss.

Beecher saw 10 minutes and 30 seconds of total ice time and won three face offs. Johnny also had had three blocked shots on defense. Beecher scored a goal in game one on the very first shot of the series back on April 20.

A 2019 NHL first round draft pick by the Bruins, Beecher made his league debut this season after being named to the roster to start the year. Beecher has spent time in the AHL with the Providence Bruins throughout this hockey season but would like nothing more to win his first NHL postseason series.

Beecher, a rookie center, has 10 goals and three assists this season. The Bruins and Beecher will have their chance to advance Saturday night in Boston.

(PHOTO: Boston Bruins)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.