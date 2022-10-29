Bears will wear alternate orange helmet, uniform vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears will battle the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to build off a dominant win in Week 7.

Just in time for Halloween, the Bears will wear their new alternate helmet, which will be paired with their alternate orange jersey and white pants. This is the second time in the last three weeks that Chicago has worn this combination.

The alternate orange jersey isn’t new, but it’s now paired with the alternate orange helmet. The team debuted the new orange helmet two weeks ago to mixed reviews from Bears fans.

The Chicago Bears will wear the orange jersey/helmet combo Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/zeoWTPD99c — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 26, 2022

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Bears will look to make it two straight road upsets. All three phases — and the coaching staff — were clicking on all cylinders in last Monday’s win. But pulling off another upset won’t be easy against a really good Cowboys team.

The Bears previously wore their alternate orange uniform combination in a Week 6 prime-time loss to the Washington Commanders. So, Chicago is currently winless with that combination.

Bears at Cowboys: Who wins Week 8? - Powered By PickUp

List

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys View 5 items

List

7 things to know heading into Bears-Cowboys in Week 8 View 7 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire