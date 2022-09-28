Bears sign WR Reggie Roberson Jr. to practice squad

The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Chicago placed receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury, making him eligible to return in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. In a corresponding move, the Bears signed linebacker Joe Thomas to the active roster.

With Thomas promoted from the practice squad, Chicago filled that vacancy with Roberson.

Roberson, an undrafted free agent out of SMU, is a speedy receiver who can help stretch the field. During his collegiate career at West Virginia and SMU, he suffered season-ending injuries in 2019 and 2020.

Right now, Chicago only has five receivers on the roster after Pringle was placed on IR. That could change next week with N’Keal Harry eligible to return from IR. Harry suffered an ankle sprain back in training camp that required surgery.

The following players are on the Bears’ 16-man practice squad: TE Chase Allen, DL Andre Anthony, DT Trevon Coley, WR Isaiah Coulter, OL Kellen Diesch, OL Dieter Eiselen, RB Darrynton Evans, LB DeMarquis Gates, DB Harrison Hand, DB Davontae Harris, OL Michael Niese, QB Nathan Peterman, WR Reggie Roberson Jr., DB A.J. Thomas, OL Zachary Thomas and WR Nsimba Webster.

