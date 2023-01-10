Bears players know there’s plenty of roster turnover on the way

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, which culminated in a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak.

As players gathered Monday to pack their things in the locker room at Halas Hall, there was one overwhelming sentiment: They know change is coming.

“There’s going to be a lot of roster turnover and rollover,” center Sam Mustipher said, via the Sun-Times.

That’s been evident since last offseason when general manager Ryan Poles tore down the roster, which included getting rid of expensive contracts (where the dead cap piled up) and signing one-year, prove-it deals ahead of an offseason where the Bears will have north of $100 million in salary cap space.

Oh, not to mention, Chicago has the No. 1 overall draft pick, which gives them a ton of leverage. With the consensus being Poles will trade back from first overall, it could add to the already eight draft picks for 2023.

There was a bit of uncertainty from right guard Teven Jenkins when looking to the future in 2023.

“I mean, we have a lot of cap space and a lot of opportunities in this draft, so I really don’t know how it’s going to go,” Jenkins said. “I don’t ever want to be the person to say, ‘Yeah, I have a spot.’ I don’t want to do that because I always want to stay hungry and feel like I still have to chase my job even if I have it secure.”

The Bears had arguably the worst roster in the NFL this season, but they do have some pieces in place. That starts with quarterback Justin Fields and includes receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, tight end Cole Kmet, safeties Eddie Jackson and rookie Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and rookie Kyler Gordon, as well as rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.

But there are more on the way.

“We’re gonna get some good guys in here, man,” defensive lineman Justin Jones said. “We’re gonna do it crazy. We have a lot of good talent here already — and we’ve got a lot of good talent we’re gonna build on.”

If there’s one player who’s safe this offseason, it’s quarterback Justin Fields.

“My job is strictly to get better, work on my skills at quarterback and ultimately get my teammates better,” Fields said. “So of course I’m going to pay attention to who we get and stuff like that, but to be honest, I’m just focused on me right now. And everybody else that’s on the team. And just getting better with those guys.”

