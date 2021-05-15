Bears OT Teven Jenkins feels ready to go during rookie minicamp

It’s every college player’s dream to make it to the NFL. For new Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, that reality didn’t sink in until he was on the plane to Chicago.

When Jenkins met with the media ahead of Friday’s rookie minicamp practice, he revealed that he’s never seen a skyscraper and how he’s excited to eat some Chicago pizza.

But before he gets to explore the sights of Chicago, he’s focused on refining his technique and absorbing as much as possible during rookie minicamp, between virtual meetings and non-contact practices this weekend.

Jenkins, who the Bears traded up to select with the 39th overall pick in the NFL draft, says that he’s been studying the playbook in 30-minute increments as a way to test his recall.

“I definitely feel 100 percent ready, and it’s just because of my offseason workouts all the way up to this point and what I’ve been doing,” Jenkins said. “I’m working at my craft and my sets, and coming in here I’m starting to learn more technique, new technique. I’m trying to entwine that with what I’ve already learned, and I’m just trying to be ready.”

Jenkins was asked if any offensive linemen had reached out to him since he was drafted. And while Jenkins said several had, there was one in particular that he’s been talking with the most — guard Cody Whitehair.

“I had a few reach out to me,” he said. “The one I’ve been talking to mostly is Cody Whitehair. I’ve been talking back and forth with him. Basically he just reached out to see if I need a helping hand or anything, if I need extra help anywhere I can. All I can really say is I really appreciate him, and I really appreciate the things he’s doing for me.”

Following the release of left tackle Charles Leno, Chicago has a lot of faith in Jenkins to serve as their left tackle of the future, where he’ll be protecting the franchise in fellow rookie Justin Fields.

List