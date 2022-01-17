Bears interview Colts’ Matt Eberflus, Ed Dodds

The Chicago Bears interviewed Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and assistant general manager Ed Dodds for vacancies on their coaching staff and front office on Monday.

We have completed interviews with general manager candidate Ed Dodds and head coach candidate Matt Eberflus.https://t.co/eKpWgw5du4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 17, 2022

The Bears announced the interviews on Monday afternoon. Eberflus interviewed for the vacancy at head coach after the firing of Matt Nagy while Dodds interviewed for the vacancy at general manager following the firing of Ryan Pace.

Eberflus has been the defensive coordinator for the Colts since taking over the role in 2018. He’s been a popular candidate for a few years now and after his defense finished as the No. 8 unit according to DVOA, he’s expected to have a number of interviews.

Meanwhile, Dodds has been the right hand man since being promoted to assistant general manager in 2018. He has had a major hand in selecting and developing the roster that the Colts currently have now.

This will certainly be something to watch as the Bears make their offers but it appears they have some more interviews set for later in the week so it may not be for a few days before we hear any news.

