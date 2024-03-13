Bears free agent signing tracker: Every move GM Ryan Poles has made originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, but the Chicago Bears have already agreed to terms with several new players for the 2024 season. That's because teams are allowed to start negotiating with players and their agents two days earlier, on Monday.

Once the deals start coming in, they pretty much don't stop, so it can be hard to keep up. But don't worry, if you want to see all the free-agent additions the Bears have made this off-season, we've got you covered with this tracker. Bookmark this page if you want to follow along since we will update it throughout the offseason!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA FREE AGENT DEAL - LINEBACKER

Ogbongbemiga joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and worked primarily as a core special teams player over his three seasons in Los Angeles. Expect the same for Ogbongbemiga in Chicago.

With Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards locked in as the starters in the middle, and Jack Sanborn and Noah Sewell in tow for SAM snaps, Ogbongbemiga's best path to playing time is in the third phase.

BRETT RYPIEN FREE AGENT DEAL - QUARTERBACK

The Bears signed Brett Rypien to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Rypien, 27, played for three teams last year: the Jets, the Seahawks and the Rams, playing on the practice squads of the former two. He played two games with the Rams, throwing 172 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He completed 47.4% of his passes in his minimal appearances.

Before becoming a journeyman --- now on his fourth team in one year --- he played understudy for the Broncos for three seasons. In eight career games in Denver, Rypien threw for 778 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft out of Boise State.

MATT PRYOR FREE AGENT DEAL - OFFENSIVE LINE

The Bears bolstered their offensive line depth Wednesday by agreeing to sign Matt Pryor to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns were the first to report the news.

He was drafted in 2018 by the Philadelphia Eagles. From 2018 to 2020, Pryor played in 27 regular-season games and one postseason game for the Eagles. In 2020, Pryor played six games at right guard, three games at left tackle, and one game at right tackle. Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was on the Eagles staff when they drafted Pryor.

Pryor, 29, is an offensive tackle with guard versatility. He played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and 2022 where his time overlapped with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. In 2022, Pryor started the season as the Colts' starting left tackle before shifting to right tackle and then right guard.

He spent last season as a swing offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, playing in six games.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

JONATHAN OWENS FREE AGENT DEAL - SAFETY

The Bears have made another addition to their secondary, inking a contract with defensive back Jonathan Owens.

Owens appeared in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, defending three passes and recording a sack. He also scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions.

He registered a total of nine tackles in two games against the Bears last season.

GERALD EVERETT FREE AGENT DEAL - TIGHT END

When the Bears hired Shane Waldron to take over as the next offensive coordinator, the expectation was that the Bears would add a primarily pass-catching tight end to the roster to complement Cole Kmet's skillset.

Everett fits that bill. He might not be known for his blocking, but he's adept at making defenders miss and racking up yards after the catch. Over his seven years in the NFL, Everett has 284 receptions for 2,833 yards and 19 touchdowns.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

D’ANDRE SWIFT FREE AGENT DEAL - RUNNING BACK

According to multiple reports, Swift will come to Chicago to take over as the team’s new lead back. He revitalized his career in Philadelphia last season after a disappointing start to his career in Detroit.

Swift has a better track record of catching the ball out of the backfield than Khalil Herbert and is more elusive than Roschon Johnson. Reports say he’ll sign a three-year, $24 million deal.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

KEVIN BYARD FREE AGENT DEAL - SAFETY

The Bears found their replacement for Eddie Jackson with two-time First-Team All-Pro Byard the day before the negotiating window opened up for players on expiring deals. The Eagles released Byard at the beginning of the month, so he was able to get a head start on the rest of the market.

According to multiple reports, the Bears will give Byard a two-year deal worth around $15 million. He’s set to turn 31 this year, but has been one of the most durable playmakers over his career.

Byard has never missed a game due to injury in eight seasons, and has 28 career interceptions to go with three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

READ MORE: What the Byard signing means for Bears' future, quarterback decision

PATRICK SCALES CONTRACT EXTENSION - LONG SNAPPER

The longest-tenured Bear will stick around another year. Scales is an important piece of the Bears’ special teams unit and always earns praise from his teammates for his ability to put the laces exactly where a holder wants them. A no-brainer extension for the team.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

JAYLON JOHNSON CONTRACT EXTENSION - CORNERBACK

Just a couple of days after using the franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson, the Bears reached an agreement with their star cornerback, ending a year-long stalemate. Johnson will now be a cornerstone in the Bears' defense for the near future.

According to Spotrac, Johnson got a four-year, $76 million deal with over $54 million guaranteed. That makes him the seventh-highest-paid cornerback in terms of total money and average annual value. He’s got the fifth-most guaranteed money, however.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.