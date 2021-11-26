Bears fans are unimpressed by narrow victory over winless Lions

The Chicago Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with a 16-14 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving amid a week of controversy surrounding Matt Nagy’s future.

But Bears fans were anything but impressed by Chicago’s narrow victory over a winless Lions team after a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos secured Nagy’s team would avoid a six-game losing streak for the second consecutive season.

If anything, they remained steadfast in their belief that Nagy needs to be gone — as well as general manager Ryan Pace — as the Bears managed just 16 points against a battered Lions defense.

The Bears are 4-7 through the first 11 weeks of the season — and half of those wins have come against the Lions. Chicago might’ve recorded a win on Thanksgiving, but, in a lot of ways, it didn’t feel like it.

Everyone can miss me with the "Andy Dalton makes the Bears better" BS because this offense still sucks — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) November 25, 2021

Now the media about to wax poetically about this hot 16 points Andy Dalton hung on a depleted Lions D LMAO — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) November 25, 2021

The #Bears won but there was nothing in this game that showed me any improvement from Matt Nagy and this team. Nothing at all. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 25, 2021

On behalf of Chicago #Bears fans… I’d like to apologize to #NFL fans all over the country. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) November 25, 2021

Why are they stuck on the 300 yard game? #Bears scored 16 points…against the worst team/coach in the league. pic.twitter.com/Qqa9DGFsqI — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) November 25, 2021

For the crowd saying the offense can run more plays with Dalton that was their most vanilla scripted drive of the year — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) November 25, 2021

This food is definitely better than the #Bears offense. pic.twitter.com/OOZOTGjeCN — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) November 25, 2021

there was nothing in the bears offense today that looked better than it does with Fields. not one thing. https://t.co/54Nqy9ju3r — Rich (@richjmadrid) November 25, 2021

You can see the exact moment in almost every #Bears game where Nagy/Lazor just completely run out of ideas in terms of play calling. It’s honestly impressive how obvious it is. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 25, 2021

“The final drive was impressive.” A FG should not be one of the most impactful plays of the season. Nagy should still be fired. — SZZ (@RagingBearFan) November 25, 2021

Andy Dalton had a solid game for the #Bears today. He was accurate and was able to execute what he was asked to do. That said, this offense isn’t noticeably better with him to warrant a switch with Justin Fields, IMO. Still plenty of flaws with the unit either way. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 25, 2021

The #Bears beat the #Lions by only 2 points.

2. TWO. 1+1. A field goal away from losing.

The offense is terrible. This is not a win Chicago should be happy about, but a win nonetheless. — Ryan Mathews (@RMathews27) November 25, 2021

The amount of people that want to take a last second win over the 0-10 Lions to defend their season long bad takes is truly baffling. Bears Twitter is nauseating when this team sucks. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) November 25, 2021

Thank you @Lions for handing us this win. We didn’t deserve it. But thank you. Best wishes. — Bears Nation (4-7) (@BearsNationCHI) November 25, 2021

In year 4, with 6 games to go, Matt Nagy has 4 wins. And 2 of them are against the winless Lions But the Bears are gonna keep this train ROLLIN through the end of the year because F@&$ YOU that’s why 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Bears Talk Underground (@BTU_Larry) November 25, 2021

Half of the #Bears 4 wins is against the hapless, winless #Lions. Congrats McCaskey heirs, it's your standard of excellence. — GrouchoMarxist (@classwarrior51) November 25, 2021

#Bears score 16 and win by 2 against the hapless #Lions who did everything they possibly could to lose the game. — GrouchoMarxist (@classwarrior51) November 25, 2021

I mean is it really snapping the skid if it's against the Lions? — #FireMattNagy@TonyChavira (@TonyChavira) November 25, 2021

Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in awhile especially against a winless team. — MovingForward (@HappyTraveler48) November 25, 2021

Bears come within 4 seconds of losing to Lions. — Ted Compton (@TedCompton) November 25, 2021

The 16 points the Bears scored against Detroit is tied for the least amount of offensive points they scored since December of 2017 (when the Lions had 9 wins, weren’t 0-9). Tied with the Chase Daniels 2018 Bears who won on an Eddie Jackson pick 6. — B (@BShulkes) November 25, 2021

You know what. Yea bears suck. We beat Lions by 2. But I’m going to enjoy the win because not sure when another one will come — Andrew Jones (@cubbieandrew) November 25, 2021

We won! Make no mistake however. Any other team can put up more than 14 points. #Bears #Lions — Sanjin Jovanovic 🧢 (@JovanovicSanjin) November 25, 2021

"let's go to the highlights of the Bears/Lions from earlier 2day…" *🎥 Bears game winning FG* "and the Bears win it, 16-14…" pic.twitter.com/aG0iYVCFHE — T.J.✌🏿️ (@TJordanII) November 25, 2021

Everyone trying to justify this Bears win over the Lions right now !!!😂 pic.twitter.com/aUi1eiBPwI — Justin81 (@Windycitytycoon) November 25, 2021

For all the terrible "Dalton is better" takes you see, here's some important context.

– Fields had 209 yards passing in 1st Lions game on only 17 attempts

– Dalton today had 317 yards on 39 attempts

Imagine if Fields got the same opportunities to throw as Dalton did today. — Jeff Schlegel (@TheJeffSchlegel) November 25, 2021

The Bears barely beat the Lions and what's crazy is The Lions show more fight every week because they want to win while Matt Nagy has The Bears going through the season like a damn Snorlax — The Picante Prin❌e (@MyAlterEgo16) November 25, 2021

Contrary to popular belief. The Bears aren’t the worst team in the league. That would be the the Lions. Which is why we beat them. Happy thanksgiving though. — D (@druz3310) November 25, 2021

The bears won today against the lions who have lost every game this season breaking the bears 5 game losing streak…..yippeeee pic.twitter.com/nBHEXxHxSs — Black Gohan🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸👮🏽‍♂️ (@NatureBoyLite) November 25, 2021

The Chicago bears broke a five-game losing streak now I don't know if that's a good thing or not because they beat the Detroit Lions who has a 10 game losing streak they haven't won a game this season and then they struggled to beat them — Jallan (@Jallan07613553) November 25, 2021

I’m honestly shocked at how many people are celebrating this #Bears win. This was terrible, they didn’t win this game, the Lions lost this game — Johnny O'Graddy (@JohnnyOGraddy) November 25, 2021

