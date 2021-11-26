Bears fans are unimpressed by narrow victory over winless Lions

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
The Chicago Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with a 16-14 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving amid a week of controversy surrounding Matt Nagy’s future.

But Bears fans were anything but impressed by Chicago’s narrow victory over a winless Lions team after a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos secured Nagy’s team would avoid a six-game losing streak for the second consecutive season.

If anything, they remained steadfast in their belief that Nagy needs to be gone — as well as general manager Ryan Pace — as the Bears managed just 16 points against a battered Lions defense.

The Bears are 4-7 through the first 11 weeks of the season — and half of those wins have come against the Lions. Chicago might’ve recorded a win on Thanksgiving, but, in a lot of ways, it didn’t feel like it.

