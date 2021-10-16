Bears fans are confident Chicago will beat Packers on Sunday

When you look at the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on paper, all indications are the Bears stand a good chance to beat the Packers on Sunday.

Considering the momentum Chicago is riding following last week’s upset over the Las Vegas Raiders, where they held a high-powered offense to nine points, and how Green Bay probably should’ve lost in a battle of missed field goals against the Bengals, the Bears should stand a chance.

But Bears fans know better. They’ve seen this movie before. While Chicago’s defense is impressive, their pass rush the best in the NFL and rookie quarterback Justin Fields poised for a breakout game, actually beating Green Bay is something else entirely. The Bears are 3-19 against the Packers since 2011, and it’s been heartbreak after heartbreak.

While there are plenty of Bears fans waiting for the team to finally prove they can beat the Packers, there are plenty of others who believe this is the game where Chicago will exorcise those Green Bay demons and pull off another upset win.

Sunday Prediction: The #Bears will beat the #Packers on Sunday, and Aaron Rodgers will officially pass the torch to Justin Fields. — Chicago Bears All Access (@BearsAllAccess) October 15, 2021

I’m not reading too much into this but the fact Justin Fields and Roquan are hanging at the Sky game can only mean the Bears beat the Packers on Sunday. — Barstool Carl (@barstoolcarl) October 16, 2021

The packers got beat 38-3 by Jameis Winston and the Saints. New season, new QB, Most sacks in the league… Yes, you're allowed to believe and have hope the Bears are winning. Don't let people tell you how to feel — Trey (@TreyGetsIt) October 15, 2021

Lamar was incredible tonight. Great game. Great week 5. Love football again (I think the Bears can beat the Packers Sunday shhh) — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 12, 2021

Pound the bears + whatever.. bears beat the packers in dramatic fashion. @stoolpresidente — Nick F (@ClutchmanS) October 16, 2021

It is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 (5:21PM) and I have fully convinced myself that the Bears will beat the Packers this Sunday. — LucasOnTap (@LucasOnTap) October 13, 2021

The Chicago Bears WILL beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday #Bears — Connor O’ Kane (@McMuffin0009) October 12, 2021

Come Friday I will be fully convinced that the Bears will beat the Packers on Sunday. I am all in — Mason (@MasonJar38) October 11, 2021

BEARDOWN BEARMATES THE BEARS GONNA BEAT THE PACKERS THIS SUNDAY THAT'S RIGHT I SAID IT ***STATT THATT*** — LARRY FUNKSTER JONES (@LARRYFUNKSTERJO) October 12, 2021

I just feel like the bears are gonna beat the packers. Maybe I’m drunk. I am but let’s go Bears — Ryan Liberman (@rynolib) October 16, 2021

It’s Packers Week. When the Bears win, more people will believe therefore baptized and this will be their experience. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/bPOVbaWjlg — ish 🎃👽🕷🦇👻🧟‍♂️🧛🏽 (@NorthSideIsh) October 15, 2021

It’s been 1,034 days since the Bears beat the Packers. That’s far too many days between wins, IMHO. #BeatThePack — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) October 15, 2021

The packers got beat 38-3 by Jameis Winston and the Saints. New season, new QB, Most sacks in the league… Yes, you're allowed to believe and have hope the Bears are winning. Don't let people tell you how to feel — Trey (@TreyGetsIt) October 15, 2021

When the Chicago Sky win the championship Sunday and the Bears beat the Packers it’s going down in Chicago!!! — IamLegendDFS (@IamLegendDFS) October 16, 2021

I think the Bears beat the Packers tomorrow. GB is still very beat up and Chicago’s defense is pretty good, and I think Fields can make just enough plays to win. X-factor is always Moron Matt Nagy though 😂 — Guns & Butter, Dog (@KevinTreichel) October 16, 2021

I'm seriously surprised by the amount of Bears fans that think Packers got us this week Or are timid in predicting a W. They're down their 2 CBs, LT, best pass rusher etc. I expect a win against a division rival at home and will hold Nagy accountable as such. Bear Down as always — CPT_Teeth (@CptTeeth) October 16, 2021

Story continues

What do you think?

[crowdsignal poll=10942291]

1

1