Bears fans are confident Chicago will beat Packers on Sunday

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
When you look at the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on paper, all indications are the Bears stand a good chance to beat the Packers on Sunday.

Considering the momentum Chicago is riding following last week’s upset over the Las Vegas Raiders, where they held a high-powered offense to nine points, and how Green Bay probably should’ve lost in a battle of missed field goals against the Bengals, the Bears should stand a chance.

But Bears fans know better. They’ve seen this movie before. While Chicago’s defense is impressive, their pass rush the best in the NFL and rookie quarterback Justin Fields poised for a breakout game, actually beating Green Bay is something else entirely. The Bears are 3-19 against the Packers since 2011, and it’s been heartbreak after heartbreak.

While there are plenty of Bears fans waiting for the team to finally prove they can beat the Packers, there are plenty of others who believe this is the game where Chicago will exorcise those Green Bay demons and pull off another upset win.

What do you think?

