Bears elevate RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster

The Chicago Bears are reinforcing their backfield ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. The Bears are elevating running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced on Saturday. The team also officially announced the signing of veteran kicker Michael Badgley, who will fill in for Cairo Santos as he did not make the trip to New York due to personal reasons.

Evans will take the place of David Montgomery, who was already ruled out due to an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s victory over the Houston Texans. The other running backs on the roster include Khalil Herbert and rookie Trestan Ebner.

The Bears claimed Evans off waivers from the Tennessee Titans earlier this spring. He was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but missed most of the last two years due to injury. Evans battled for the final running back spot on the Bears during camp and had a solid preseason. He totaled 77 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards, along with a touchdown during this year’s preseason.

Evans was released with final roster cutdowns, but signed with the Bears practice squad. He will serve as the team’s third running back and should see his first action of the 2022 regular season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire