Bears will conduct joint practices with Colts this summer

The Chicago Bears will conduct their training camp starting in late July, which will include three preseason games. While the Bears didn’t have any joint practices last summer, that’s going to change this year.

Indianapolis will host Chicago for a set of joint practices ahead of their Aug. 19 preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday. This news comes after a previous report from ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

This would be the first time the Bears host joint practices under Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. While Eberflus said last season that he would welcome joint practices, Chicago wasn’t able to conduct joint practices last summer.

The Bears previously hosted the Miami Dolphins for joint practices in August 2021, ahead of their preseason game at Soldier Field.

Eberflus previously served as the Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-21, before taking the head coach job with the Bears in 2022. So this will serve as a homecoming for Eberflus.

