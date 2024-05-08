Bears 2024 schedule to be released next week

One week from today, the Chicago Bears will have their 2024 schedule finalized. All 32 NFL teams were recently informed that the 2024 schedule will be officially released on Wednesday, May 15th, at 7 p.m. CT, which was first reported on Tuesday by Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal. It was widely assumed that the schedule was going to be released this Thursday, May 9th, but it will instead take place six days later.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

The NFL schedule release has taken on a life of its own over the last five years, even though the opponents are already known ahead of time. Teams release the order of their games with unique marketing approaches and the Bears are no different. But as the days and hours draw closer, leaks and announcements will come out that will begin to map out the team’s schedule. For fans, they will finally know what games to expect and when, including which ones will have slots in prime time.

With the buzz surrounding the Bears and new rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, it’s more than likely Chicago will have plenty of prime-time matchups. In just a week, all of that will be revealed, marking another step towards the beginning of the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire