Bear Necessities: Chicago finally has their WR1 in DJ Moore

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

After a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers, which included two first-rounders and two second-rounders for the No. 1 pick, the Bears finally have a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore. Moore provides an immediate upgrade in the passing game, giving quarterback Justin Fields the WR1 he’s needed.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 12.

Latest Bears news

Around the NFC North

It looks like Aaron Rodgers is done in Green Bay, and if that’s the case, the Packers feel confident about Jordan Love moving forward.

The Vikings are mourning the loss of NFL great Bud Grant, who passed away at 95. Grant led Minnesota to their only four Super Bowl appearances.

Lions defensive end John Cominsky wants to be back in Detroit, but he’ll test the free agent market.

Story continues

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire