Bear Necessities: Chicago finally has their WR1 in DJ Moore
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
After a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers, which included two first-rounders and two second-rounders for the No. 1 pick, the Bears finally have a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore. Moore provides an immediate upgrade in the passing game, giving quarterback Justin Fields the WR1 he’s needed.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 12.
Latest Bears news
We spoke to Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from new Bears receiver DJ Moore and why he’s a good fit for Chicago.
We rounded up all of the grades from NFL experts, who agree that the Bears were winners in their trade with the Panthers.
How is the rest of the NFL world reacting to the Bears’ blockbuster trade with the Panthers that included two first-rounders, two second-rounders and Moore?
Our Brendan Sugrue shared his thoughts on the Bears’ trade with the Panthers, where Ryan Poles got a perfect grade.
Here’s an updated look at Chicago’s 2023 draft picks after their blockbuster trade with Carolina.
Our Jarrett Bailey unveiled an emergency mock draft after the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers, where Chicago still lands a top-10 prospect.
Chicago elevated their wide receiver group with the acquisition of Moore. Here’s an updated look at the Bears’ depth at wideout.
Moore will carry a $20.17 million cap hit in 2023. See where that ranks among the other biggest cap hits on the roster.
Around the NFC North
It looks like Aaron Rodgers is done in Green Bay, and if that’s the case, the Packers feel confident about Jordan Love moving forward.
The Vikings are mourning the loss of NFL great Bud Grant, who passed away at 95. Grant led Minnesota to their only four Super Bowl appearances.
Lions defensive end John Cominsky wants to be back in Detroit, but he’ll test the free agent market.
Around the NFL
The Panthers were reportedly worried that the Colts and Raiders would jump them in the draft order, which helped prompt trade up to No. 1 with Bears.
The Texans are signing former Titans wide receiver Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Chargers restructured the contracts of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack as a means to free up $25.99 million in salary cap space.
The Dolphins are picking up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, showing their support in their QB1.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. held a workout, where the Rams, Giants, Panthers, Chiefs and Ravens were among the teams in attendance.
The Cardinals are releasing pass rusher Markus Golden, which frees up $3.1 million in salary cap space, after a down year.