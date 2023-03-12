Bear Necessities: Chicago finally has their WR1 in DJ Moore

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

After a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers, which included two first-rounders and two second-rounders for the No. 1 pick, the Bears finally have a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore. Moore provides an immediate upgrade in the passing game, giving quarterback Justin Fields the WR1 he’s needed.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 12.

