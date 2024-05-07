Bayern's De Ligt, Musiala and Dier all train ahead of Madrid clash

FC Bayern Munich's Coach Thomas Tuchel takes part in the final press conference at the Bernabeu Stadium. FC Bayern will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on 08.05.2024. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Bayern Munich injury doubts Matthijs de Ligt, Jamal Musiala and Eric Dier all trained on Tuesday and look available for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.

Dutch defender De Ligt missed the 2-2 draw in the first leg a week ago due to knee problems and his replacement Kim Min Jae was widely blamed for both goals conceded.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said in a news conference on Tuesday that "at the moment, Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt are in the lead" to start the game.

"They deserve to continue playing together. Matthijs has given the green light," Tuchel said.

Musiala sat out the 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at Stuttgart on Saturday with a knee issue but was also able to train while centre back Eric Dier, who suffered a head injury in Stuttgart, had a plaster on his forehead but seemed unhindered.

Leroy Sané is expected to grit his teeth again due to groin pain, as is Austrian Konrad Laimer, who was outstanding in the first leg, after suffering an ankle knock.

Tuchel will though be without Raphael Guerreiro, who hurt his foot in Stuttgart, and injured winger Kingsley Coman on Wednesday.

The coach stressed that they are not preparing for the game thinking about "the legend" of Real Madrid, but focusing on content.

"We don't talk about the legend. It's one of the most difficult stadiums to win in, but it's not impossible. We had a very good first leg, but unfortunately didn't win. Given they're at home, it's maybe at 51% for Real," he said.

"We're also a big club in Europe. That's why it's a great match-up. We're in the semi-final to reach the final. We're playing tomorrow to get to Wembley and nothing else," he added.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said that he's prepared in case the game goes to penalties - like in 2012, when Bayern defeated Madrid also in the semi-finals.

Back then, Bayern reached the final at their Allianz Arena but were defeated by Chelsea in one of the biggest heartbreaks in club history.

"Every taker will be dangerous. The same applies for us. It's always a little mind game. I try to win that duel for myself. But ultimately it's the taker who decides where the ball goes," Neuer said.