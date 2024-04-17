Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

One way or another, a curse will be broken tonight when Bayern Munich meet Arsenal.

This Champions League quarter-final tie is finely balanced as it heads to Germany for the second leg, with the score even at 2-2. Both teams are looking to overcome a knockout hoodoo by reaching the semi-finals.

Bayern have lost three quarter-finals in a row since lifting the trophy in 2020 whereas Arsenal have not reached the final four since 2009.

The Gunners are also looking to bounce back from a demoralising late defeat to Aston Villa, whereas Thomas Tuchel’s Munich beat Koln as their Bundesliga title defence officially ended.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Harry Kane netted a penalty in the first leg (REUTERS)

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal team news

Kingsley Coman will miss out for Bayern after suffering a leg muscle injury on the weekend. Serge Gnabry is another injury absentee following the issue he picked up in north London, along with Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr.

Manuel Neuer was rested for the Koln game after a muscle complaint but is expected to be fit. Alphonso Davies is banned so Noussair Mazraoui should fill in at left-back.

Arsenal have Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fit for the game. Jurrien Timber is not yet match fit but otherwise Mikel Arteta has his whole squad available.

Gabriel Martinelli and Jorginho could return to the line-up with Kai Havertz likely to be moved back up front.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal’s heads dropped after losing on the weekend and Arteta faces a huge job to raise his players’ game to the required level for this one.

With Bayern’s domestic season over, there is a sense they could finally click into gear in Europe and challenge for the trophy.

Bayern to win 2-0, (agg. 4-2)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny scored for Arsenal’s only ever away win at Bayern, in the second leg of their last-16 tie in 2013. However, they still went out on away goals.

Bayern Munich wins: 7

Arsenal wins: 3

Draws: 3

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match odds

Bayern Munich to qualify: 8/11

Arsenal to qualify: 11/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).