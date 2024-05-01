Baxter boys set two school records at road triangular

May 1—COLO — Two more school records were set by the Baxter boys golf team on Monday, but the Bolts finished second in a road triangular.

Host Colo-NESCO shot a 159 to win the meet at the par 34 Twin Anchors Golf Course. Baxter's school-record 193 was good for second and GMG (267) completed the field.

Stadan Vansice now owns the school's nine-hole record after firing a career-best 42, while Treyton Travis posted a career-best 45.

The other two counting scores came from Perrin Sulzle (52) and Hudson Bethards (54). Colton Moffit (62) turned in a non-counting score.

Colo-NESCO's Austin Hennick was the meet medalist with a 37 and Quin McCollom and Drew Christie both shot 40 for the Royals.