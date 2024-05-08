Basin sports schedule May 8-14

May 8—COLUMBIA BASIN — Check out this week's sports schedule, featuring local baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field events.

This schedule will be updated at columbiabasinherald.com as teams progress through their respective district tournament brackets.

Wednesday, May 8

Caribou Trail League Championship Meet — 4 p.m. at Quincy High School, includes Quincy.

LRS golf at district tournament — 9 a.m. at Meadowwood Golf Course.

Quincy boys soccer vs Bridgeport — 6 p.m. at Wenatchee High School.

Warden baseball at Goldendale — district tournament game begins at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 9

CTL Tennis Championships — 12 p.m. at Quincy High School, includes Quincy.

CWAC boys and girls tennis championships — 12 p.m. at East Valley (Yakima).

Ephrata boys, girls track and field at CWAC meet No. 4 — 3:30 p.m. at Naches Valley High School.

Ephrata softball vs Prosser — district playoff game begins at 4:30 p.m.

LRS golf at Kalispell Championships — 11 a.m.

Othello boys, girls track and field at East Valley (Yakima) — 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Moses Lake softball at Eastmont (doubleheader) — 4 p.m.

Moses Lake baseball vs Eastmont — district championship game begins at 5 p.m.

SCAC East Sub-District Meet — 3:30 p.m. at College Place, includes Royal and Wahluke.

Warden softball at Mabton (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

ACH baseball vs TBD — district playoff game begins at 11:45 at Northwest Christian (Colbert).

CTL Tennis Championships — 10 a.m. at Quincy High School, includes Quincy.

LRS tennis at district meet — 10 a.m. at Whitworth University.

Moses Lake boys, girls tennis at West Valey (Yakima) — 9 a.m.

Othello softball vs TBD — district tournament game begins at 11 a.m.

Quincy baseball vs Omak — district tournament game begins at 2 p.m. at Ephrata High School.

Royal softball vs Kiona-Benton (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

SCAC boys and girls sub-districts — 10 a.m. at Connell, includes Royal and Wahluke.

Monday, May 13

Moses Lake boys, girls tennis at West Valley (Yakima) — 9 a.m.

Moses Lake girls golf at Davis — 11 a.m.

Royal boys, girls tennis at SCAC Sub-Districts — 11:30 a.m. at Connell.

Tuesday, May 14

CWAC boys and girls tennis championships — 12 p.m. at East Valley (Yakima).

CWAC Girls Golf District Championships — 11 a.m. at the Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club, includes Ephrata and Othello.

LRS softball vs TBD — district tournament game begins at 4 p.m. at the Merkel Sports Complex.

LRS golf at league match — 10 a.m. at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.

Moses Lake boys golf at Sunnyside — 11 a.m.

Quincy boys tennis at Chelan — 4 p.m.

SCAC boys, girls district golf — 11 a.m. at Appletree Golf Course, includes Royal and Wahluke.