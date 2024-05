Basin sports schedule May 1-7

May 1—COLUMBIA BASIN — Check out this week's sports schedule, featuring local baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field events.

This schedule will be updated at columbiabasinherald.com as teams progress through their respective district tournament brackets.

Wednesday, May 1

Othello boys, girls tennis vs East Valley (Yakima) — 3 p.m.

Royal boys, girls track and field at Toppenish — 3:30 p.m.

Soap Lake softball at Manson (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Wahluke boys, girls track and field at Connell — 3:30 p.m.

Warden boys, girls golf at EWAC golf Sub-Districts — 10 a.m. at Sage Hills Golf Club.

Thursday, May 2

Ephrata girls golf at Pullman — 9 a.m.

Ephrata softball vs Prosser (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Ephrata boys, girls tennis vs Othello — 3 p.m.

Ephrata boys, girls track and field vs Ellensburg and Grandview — 3:30 p.m.

LRS golf at sub-districts — 11 a.m.

LRS baseball vs Kettle Falls — 12 p.m. at Colfax High School.

Moses Lake boys, girls tennis at Eisenhower — 3 p.m.

Moses Lake boys, girls track and field at West Valley (Yakima) — 3:30 p.m.

MLCA/CCS baseball at Omak — 4:30 p.m.

Othello boys soccer vs TBD — district tournament game begins at 5 p.m.

Quincy boys, girls golf at Okanogan — 2 p.m. at BEar Creek Golf Course.

Quincy boys, girls tennis at Cashmere — 4 p.m.

Quincy softball vs Chelan — 4:30 p.m.

Royal boys, girls tennis at College Place — 3:30 p.m.

Royal boys soccer vs Wapato — district tournament game begins at 6 p.m.

Wahluke boys, girls tennis at Granger — 3:30 p.m.

Wahluke boys soccer vs La Salle — district tournament game begins at 4 p.m.

Warden boys, girls golf at Cascade (Leavenworth) — 2 p.m.

Friday, May 3

LRS softball at Davenport (doubleheader) — 2 p.m.

LRS tennis at Kettle Falls — 3 p.m.

Moses Lake boys, girls track and field at Richland — 2 p.m.

Moses Lake baseball at West Valley (Yakima) (doubleheader) — 4 p.m.

Moses Lake softball vs West Valley (Yakima) (doubleheader) — 4 p.m.

Othello softball vs East Valley (Yakima) (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Quincy boys, girls tennis vs Cascade (Leavenworth) — 4 p.m.

Royal boys, girls golf at league meet — 11 a.m. at Black Rock Creek.

Vanderholm Memorial Invitational — boys and girls track meet at Royal, begins at 3:30 p.m. Includes Royal, MLCA/CCS.

Warden baseball, softball at River View (doubleheaders) — 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

ACH baseball at Northport (doubleheader) — 12 p.m.

Othello baseball vs TBD — district tournament game begins at 11 a.m.

Quincy baseball, softball at Cascade (Leavenworth) (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

Quincy boys soccer vs TBD — district tournament game begins at 3 p.m.

Monday, May 6

CWAC Boys Golf Pod 6 — 11 a.m. at Black Rock Creek, includes Ephrata and Othello.

CWAC Girls Golf Pod 6 — 11 a.m. at Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club, includes Ephrata and Othello.

Moses Lake girls golf at Wenatchee — 1 p.m.

Othello softball vs Moses Lake — 4:30 p.m.

Warden boys, girls golf at EWAC Districts — boys at 9 a.m., girls at 1 p.m. at Suncadia Resort Golf Courses.

Tuesday, May 7

LRS tennis at districts — 10 a.m. at Whitworth University.

Moses Lake boys golf at West Valley (Yakima) — 11 a.m.

Royal softball vs College Place (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Royal boys, girls tennis vs Connell — 3 p.m.

SCAC golf Sub-Districts — boys and girls golf, begins at 10 a.m. at Suntides Golf Course. Includes Royal and Wahluke.

Wahluke softball vs Connell (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Wahluke boys, girls tennis vs College Place — 3 p.m.