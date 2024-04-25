From your basement to U.S. Bank Stadium: How to follow the draft
Schedule: Round 1, Thursday 7 p.m.; Rounds 2-3, Friday, 6 p.m.; and Rounds 4-7, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit.
Where to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Where to listen: KFAN, Sirius/XM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) and ESPN Radio (Ch. 81)
Where on the web: statribune.com/vikings
On X: StribSports | Ben Goessling | Andrew Krammer | Mark Craig
Are the Vikings holding a draft party? Yes, at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the event is sold out. The Star Tribune's La Velle E. Neal III will be on a panel analyzing the draft.
When do the Vikings pick? The Vikings currently have nine of the 257 selections that will be made: Nos. 11 and 23 in the first round; none in the second or third round; Nos. 108 and 129 overall in the fourth round; Nos. 157 and 167 in the fifth round; No. 177 in the sixth round; and Nos. 230 and 232 in the seventh round.
How much time is between picks? In Thursday's first round, each team has 10 minutes to make its pick. There are seven minutes between second-round picks, five minutes for picks in rounds 3-6, and four minutes in round 7.
First-round draft order:
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
16. Seattle Seahawks
19. Los Angeles Rams
21. Miami Dolphins
23. Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
24. Dallas Cowboys
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens