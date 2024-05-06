Barkov, Tkachuk on same line is ‘something new for both of us.’ Panthers sticking with it

Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, two of the Florida Panthers’ most dynamic players, knows what the other brings when he’s on the ice. Barkov is one of the NHL’s top two-way forwards, as evidenced by his third Selke Trophy nomination in the past four seasons. Tkachuk brings grit, physicality and a knack for rising to the occasion in the big moments.

But over the past two seasons, the duo has rarely played together outside of when they are on the Panthers’ top power-play unit.

At least for now, that is changing.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice changed up his forward lines late in Florida’s series-clinching Game 5 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to provide a spark as Florida closed out is first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Among the changes: Having Barkov center Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe.

That trio will remain together as Florida begins its second-round series on Monday against the Boston Bruins.

“I think that this is something new for both of us,” Tkachuk said. “I know we played together with [Verhaeghe] just for a little bit at the beginning of last year and had a lot of success. Maybe this is just them saving it for now and hopefully we can have some games like we did at the end of Game 5. It’s an important series, obviously. It’s gonna be a tight series, and hopefully we can be one of the differences.”

Now, Maurice said decision to change the line had little to do with putting Tkachuk and Barkov together. With second-line center Sam Bennett out, he wanted some more physicality and a more defense-driven nature out of his top two lines to close out the series.

To do that, Maurice wanted to reunite the line of Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart. To that point, Lundell was centering Verhaeghe and Tkachuk on Florida’s second line in Bennett’s absence. So the natural solution was to move Verhaeghe and Tkachuk up with Barkov and move Reinhart and Luostarinen with Lundell.

Vladimir Tarasenko moved down to Florida’s third line with Evan Rodrigues and Kevin Stenlund to accommodate the move.

Nevertheless, the move provided a rare glimpse of Barkov and Tkachuk playing together in even-strength situations.

Just how little have Barkov and Tkachuk played together when the game is at full strength? In the span of two full regular seasons and 25 playoff games, the two have been on the ice together with the game at five-on-five for just 377 minutes, or the equivalent of just over six full games.

And more often than not, the Panthers have dominated when the two are playing together.

The numbers: Florida has outscored opponents 32-13 (including 3-0 in the limited time together in the playoffs) and has a 271-183 edge in shots on goal (including 20-18 in the playoffs).

In Game 5 against the Lightning, the line of Tkachuk, Barkov and Verhaeghe was together for just 6 minutes and 55 seconds but outshot the Lightning 5-3, had a 4-2 edge in scoring chances and scored a goal — with Barkov’s wrist shot when he and Tkachuk were jamming at the puck in front of the net midway through the third period gave Florida a two-goal lead in their eventual 6-1 win.

How does Barkov feel about his new linemate?

“I guess I have to like it,” Barkov said with a sarcastic smirk before adding that Tkachuk is “unreal. An unreal player. An unreal human being. It’s great to have that type of linemate. He talks a lot about hockey and all the good things. He knows the game really well. It’s exciting just to be with him and talk about the the shifts and the game and the play. You learn so much from him.

“He’s one of those players that you want to get the puck to him,” Barkov added, “because he’s gonna make the deciding play. He’s gonna make those big plays that will open up so much room and create a lot of good chances. You basically know where he’s gonna be at all times. That’s why it’s easy to play with that type of player. He makes great plays all over the ice and you want him to have the puck.”