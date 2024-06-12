Barcelona planning for 4 exits and 4 arrivals if one condition is met

FC Barcelona will ideally have to make several changes in their squad for the upcoming season if they are to compete for the major trophies against the very best in Spain and Europe.

However, as has been the case for some years now, the Catalans will be unable to make their desired moves with full freedom, and will face a significant handicap in the form of FFP regulations and the requirement to attract and register new players while remaining within their wage limit.

Thus, before signing new players, Barcelona will have to return to the 1:1 rule, which will allow them to spend all the money they obtain from sales on new signings. Whether they can return to this status will shape the moves of the upcoming summer window for the Blaugranes.

In this regard, Catalan journalist Gerard Romero claims that if Barcelona succeeds in achieving this status, they intend to significantly shake up their squad, looking for four exits and four new arrivals this summer.

From the recent reports that have been coming related to FC Barcelona, the club’s priorities for these new arrivals are quite clear.

The Catalans are looking foremostly for a midfield pivot, and with Guido Rodriguez’s signing already being ruled out, Mikel Merino looks to be a likely candidate for this position. However, the most desired players for this position still remain Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi.

After the pivot position, Barcelona are also looking for a left-winger, with names like Luis Diaz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo being linked with the club.

As far as departures are concerned, there are some key players whom the Catalans can be forced to sell because of their economic problems, while they are also looking for departures of some other fringe players.