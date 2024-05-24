Bamford on 'snapping' at Bielsa

[BBC]

Patrick Bamford has been speaking about how he "flipped out" at Marcelo Bielsa during a training session with Leeds.

Speaking on his BBC Sounds My Mate's A Footballer podcast the striker said: "We were doing a murderball, and one of those sessions under Marcelo he was really pushing me, pushing me, pushing me and eventually I might have flipped out under the exertion of training.

"I just argued back about something - I would generally not do that. Especially under Marcelo and then there might be a discussion afterwards about what I disagreed with or what he wanted to me do.

"Then that's it - it's done. The next day I'd come in and say I was wrong, I agree with what you said or I'm sorry about the way I reacted to you shouting at me, then that's it."

