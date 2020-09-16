Bam Adebayo and the 10 greatest defensive plays in NBA playoff history

Following Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo’s remarkable block of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s dunk to prevent a second overtime in his team’s Game 1 victory of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson called it “the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs.”

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Based on degree of difficulty, Adebayo’s block was absurd, especially given how close Tatum was to throwing down a vicious game-tying dunk, but when you consider the playoff stakes, I am not sure it was the best defensive play of the past week, let alone the history of the playoffs. (More on that in a moment.)

You could also argue there was a defensive play Magic Johnson witnessed firsthand that was more pivotal. In Game 2 of the 1982 NBA Finals, Johnson watched in horror as Celtics guard Gerald Henderson’s picked Lakers forward James Worthy’s pass with the shot clock turned off and converted the game-tying layup. Boston went on to win in overtime, tying a series Henderson and company ultimately won in seven games.

But Johnson does raise an excellent question: What are the greatest defensive plays in playoff history? We trimmed the list down to 10 stops, narrowly leaving off Horace Grant’s championship-sealing block in 1993 and Jerry West’s game-winning steal and layup in Game 3 of a 1962 Finals the Lakers ultimately lost.

10. Bam!

The Adebayo block really is ridiculous. Tatum had Jimmy Butler beat off the dribble, and he cocked a poster dunk like he was flashing back to LeBron James in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. But Adebayo somehow got his hand on the ball at the last possible second. It requires astounding skill, strength and self-confidence to trust Tatum will not snap your wrist in half, and Adebayo has it all in spades.

9. “And it’s blocked by Smart”

Adebayo’s block may have technically been tougher, but Celtics guard Marcus Smart saved a series against Toronto Raptors counterpart Norman Lowell in Friday’s Game 7. With Boston’s offense reeling late, Powell had a clear bath to the basket — a scenario that resulted in a three-point play opposite Smart late in Toronto’s Game 6 victory — but this time Smart denied a game-tying transition layup. He bided his time, snaring a block just before the ball kissed the glass, all but clinching Boston’s spot in the conference finals.

8. The Dream blocks John Starks

The New York Knicks were a John Starks three-pointer away from winning the 1994 title, less of a scary thought then as it is in retrospect. Starks was an All-Star that season and had already made five of his eight attempts in Game 6 of the Finals opposite the Houston Rockets. With his team leading the series 3-2 and trailing the game 86-84 with 7.6 seconds left, Starks worked a switch onto Hakeem Olajuwon, got a step on The Dream and rose for his potential ring-winning attempt — only Olajuwon got a piece of the shot.

Houston won Game 7 three nights later, ending New York’s best shot at a championship since the early 1970s. Why working a switch onto one of the greatest defensive players in history seemed like a good idea to Knicks coach Pat Riley is beyond me, but perhaps it was a learning moment that led the current Heat president of basketball operations to trusting Adebayo as a foundational piece of his switchable defense.

7. Tayshaun Prince denies Reggie Miller

The Detroit Pistons trailed the 2004 Eastern Conference finals 1-0 and were clinging to a 69-67 lead in Game 2 when Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller broke out in transition for a potential game-tying layup with the clock winding below 20 seconds remaining. Detroit’s Tayshaun Prince came out of nowhere to wipe away Miller’s attempt a millisecond before it kissed high off the backboard. It was breathtaking.

The block swung momentum in the Pistons’ favor. They won four of the final five games of the series to advance to the Finals, where they knocked off Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers for a ring.

6. “Havlicek stole the ball”

Believe it or not, Bill Russell almost blew a Game 7. With his Celtics leading 110-109 in the deciding game of the 1965 Eastern Division finals, Russell’s entry pass off the guide wire gave Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers the ball back with five seconds remaining. Only John Havlicek intercepted Hal Greer’s ensuing entry pass, clinching the series for Boston. The Celtics advanced to win a seventh straight title.

