Baltimore Ravens playing Kansas City Chiefs in NFL season opener

(WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens will play the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2024 NFL season.

The September 5 season opener announced by the NFL on Monday will be an AFC Championship rematch on Thursday Night Football.

Baltimore lost the AFC Championship to the Chiefs 17-10 on January 28.

Kick-off will be at 8:20 a.m. in Kansas City.

The Ravens finished the 2023-24 season with a 13-4 regular season record and an AFC North Division title. Quarterback Lamar Jackson received his second MVP award after throwing for 24 touchdowns and a career-high 3,678 yards.

The full 2024 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday.

