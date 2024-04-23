New Balance Signs Star Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

New Balance has added a promising wide receiver to its loaded roster of athletes ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Boston-based athletic powerhouse announced on Tuesday that it had signed Harrison Jr., who played college football at Ohio State. During his college days, he earned All-American honors twice and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2023, which is given to the most outstanding receiver.

Ahead of the draft, which will begin Thursday, Harrison Jr. has been widely projected both as a top-five pick and the first wide receiver to be selected. He is the son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who played his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts.

New Balance and Harrison Jr. will also reveal the brand’s first football cleats at the draft, which is being held in Detroit. The brand confirmed its Prodigy and Fortress cleats will be on display at an exclusive pop-up with Klutch Athletics by New Balance.

In a statement, New Balance said Harrison Jr. will “play an integral role in the evolution” of its inaugural football cleat collection. Also, New Balance said as it launches its first football products, Harrison Jr. will “help the brand reach young players” and “change the perception that players must sacrifice fit and feel when it comes to cleats.” He will also appear in brand campaigns across performance and lifestyle.

“Family is very important to me and joining a family brand like New Balance felt like I was building a relationship that centers on trust and shared values,” Harrison Jr. said in a statement. “Being able to work closely with the design and product creation team so quickly and helping them launch the new cleats is just icing on the cake. I am excited to do the work and build something that will inspire the next generation and help me excel as I enter my professional football career.”

During his final season at Ohio State, Harrison Jr.’s stats included 14 touchdowns, 67 receptions and 1,211 yards. He is now part of an athlete roster that includes 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, two-time Olympic gold medalist track-and-field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and more.

“From the first conversation with Marvin it was clear that he was a perfect fit for us at New Balance, his drive, passion and incredible work ethic speak to the person that he is on and off the field,” New Balance head of global sports marketing for American football and basketball Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “His dedication to everything he does will help us launch New Balance into the American football category and push the boundaries of what athletes can do to inspire the next generation. We are excited to start this journey together and co-author our legacy in sport culture.”

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place April 25-27, and coverage will be provided by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

